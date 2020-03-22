Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $38,924.46 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $38,924.46 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00615528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008643 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,580,762 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

