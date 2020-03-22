MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. 175,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,848. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $385.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 643.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

