Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

MLNX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. 1,885,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $123.79.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.