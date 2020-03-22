Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $227,474.98 and approximately $2,212.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.01060264 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00041202 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

