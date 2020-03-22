MenaPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,000.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. MenaPay has a market cap of $475,611.30 and approximately $79,000.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.02717385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00191056 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,237,056 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

