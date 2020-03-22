Mercury (MER) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $287,438.92 and approximately $2,885.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.02722010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00188828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

