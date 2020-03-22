Metadium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $148,947.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bytex. Metadium has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $148,947.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.02701970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00191259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00034046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.