Metal 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.02710937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00192203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00025540 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Tidex, Livecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

