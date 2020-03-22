Metaverse ETP One Day Trading Volume Hits $520,395.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.50 million and $520,395.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Bitfinex. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.02110523 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00078221 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,839,308 coins and its circulating supply is 77,839,204 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, RightBTC, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

