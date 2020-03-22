Metronome Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,731.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $18,731.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00004346 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02737957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00191917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,832,663 coins and its circulating supply is 10,308,414 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

