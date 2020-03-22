Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 968.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $760.14.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $76.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $645.12. The company had a trading volume of 299,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,309. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $595.91 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.