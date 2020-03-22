MicroBitcoin Market Cap Reaches $6.76 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $2,929.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002686 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

