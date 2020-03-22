MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $2,529.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 181.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

