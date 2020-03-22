Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 297,913 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $309,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,303,324 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $205,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,252 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,908,000 after purchasing an additional 518,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $5.36 on Friday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,866,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,971,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

