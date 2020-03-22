Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a coverage optimism score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

