Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Microvision alerts:

Shares of MVIS opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 298.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microvision will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.