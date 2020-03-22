Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE MAA traded down $11.97 on Friday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,638. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

