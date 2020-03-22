Mindexcoin (MIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,709.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $801,858.20 and $4,709.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

