MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 87.6% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. MINDOL has a market cap of $483.79 million and $584,029.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 87.6% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00048259 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.01095407 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000116 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

