MineBee Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. MineBee has a total market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. In the last week, MineBee has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.02651254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00195114 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

