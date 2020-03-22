Miners’ Reward Token Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $57,048.63 and approximately $41.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.02729925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00190970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.