MinexCoin Price Down 3.4% This Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market cap of $159,950.03 and $26,982.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.02683259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00189526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00034033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,574,020 coins and its circulating supply is 6,304,573 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

