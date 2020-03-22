Mirai (MRI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $508.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Mirai has a market capitalization of $1,240.41 and $508.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last week, Mirai has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00345577 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00019117 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000284 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

