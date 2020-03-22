Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.68 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Mithril has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, Gate.io and Ethfinex. In the last week, Mithril has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005957 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, LBank, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, Bithumb, OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

