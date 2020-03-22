Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

