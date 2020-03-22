Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Corning worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

NYSE:GLW opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

