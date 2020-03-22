Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 12.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income by 40.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.