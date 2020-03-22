Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.50 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

