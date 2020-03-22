Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.42 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

