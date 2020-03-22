Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $25.31 Million in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 466,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,310,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.80% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CSFB increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

