Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $43.33 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

