Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

