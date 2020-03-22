Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,101,000 after buying an additional 2,322,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,809,000 after buying an additional 79,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,674,000 after buying an additional 113,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.