Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $223.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.92.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $102.43 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

