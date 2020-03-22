Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,660 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.44% of Penumbra worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,920 shares of company stock worth $7,049,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.75. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

