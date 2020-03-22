Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,064 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Clorox worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

