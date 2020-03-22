Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,385 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.