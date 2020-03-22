Mixin Hits One Day Volume of $3.88 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Mixin has a market capitalization of $87.19 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $177.60 or 0.02981693 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003863 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,921 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.