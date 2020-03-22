MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

