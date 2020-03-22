MOAC Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One MOAC coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $33.94. MOAC has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $106,739.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOAC has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.