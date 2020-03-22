Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stake Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,348 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,289,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBT. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

