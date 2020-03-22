Moin (MOIN) Trading Up 37.3% This Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Moin has a market capitalization of $43,132.28 and $178.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002372 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,055,112 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

