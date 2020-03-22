MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.21

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $79.57 million and $6.44 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00020170 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Bitbank, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,002.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.02109914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.97 or 0.03431531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00605182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00656111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00078127 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00506669 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016682 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, Zaif, QBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Fisco, Bleutrade, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

