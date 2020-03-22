Monarch Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Monarch has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Monarch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a market cap of $45,477.20 and $3,294.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monarch

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,416,709 tokens. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

