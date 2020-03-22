MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $578,154.28 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $578,154.28 and $240,499.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00016041 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003684 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003356 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 185,616,392 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.