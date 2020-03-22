MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $510,237.66 and $314.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016435 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003793 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003422 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 185,568,620 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

