Monkey Project Achieves Market Capitalization of $251,266.51 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $251,266.51 and $52.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,616,828 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

