Monolith 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,751.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $25,751.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.04339477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00068862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038298 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

