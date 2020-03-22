Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Moody’s worth $121,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

NYSE:MCO opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.