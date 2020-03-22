Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,934,000 after purchasing an additional 308,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded down $13.11 on Friday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,801. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $132.79 and a one year high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

